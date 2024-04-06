Motability offers free driving lessons for disabled people

Many people claiming higher or enhanced rates of disability benefits may not be aware they could be eligible for free driving lessons through a grant offered by the Motability charity. Motability can provide grants towards the cost of learning to drive for disabled people who have a provisional licence and want a full licence. It can also provide grants to disabled people who already have a licence but need familiarisation lessons.

For those with a provisional driving licence, it offers up to 40 hours of driving lessons to help people pass their driving test. However, people will still need to pay for both the theory and practical driving tests themselves

