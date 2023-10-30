Moss side stabbing: Second arrest over Badri Issa murder

A second man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a university graduate stabbed in Manchester.A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and will be questioned by police, Greater Manchester Police said.The force said it is continuing to investigate the theory that there was a "disturbance" between the victim, his friend and two other men.

Officers previously said they "do not believe this was a random attack". A helicopter was used in the search for two men who fled the scene at about 20:00 BST and officers are continuing to appeal to the public for help.

Det Ch Insp Andy Naismith said: "We are still in the early stages of our inquiries. But this arrest is a huge step and will help our understanding the moments leading up to Badri's death." Mr Issa was described by his family as "kind and friendly" and they said he was looking forward to starting a career in mechanical engineering after recently graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University. headtopics.com

Det Ch Insp Naismith continued to appeal to the public and said any information "will be dealt with the strictest of confidence". "We understand that coming forward with information is nerve-wracking, but we urge you to do the right thing so we can provide answers for Badri's family," he said.

