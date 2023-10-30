Moshiri moves away from Josh Wander as former Everton transfer target fumes

Following an emotional week on and off the pitch, Everton recorded an important 1-0 victory at West Ham United thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 50thPremier League goal for the club.

Chris Beesley was at the London Stadium to cover the action for the ECHO and picks out some moments you might have missed from the game.

Ashley Young wasn’t the only member of the Everton team serving a suspension against West Ham United following his Merseyside Derby sending off as Ian Woan also had to observe a touchline ban. Instead of taking up his usual spot alongside Sean Dyche, the Blues assistant manager was instead ‘up in the gods’ at this converted Olympic venue which while impressive, remains chronically ill-suited for football matches. headtopics.com

Dyche himself admitted following the furore with referee Craig Pawson at Anfield, he had picked up a yellow card but after also being punished for dissent earlier this season, Woan was forced to join us in the Press Box.

Before kick-off, the Monaco-based businessman was photographed next to Josh Wander, one of the two co-founders of 777 Partners, the Miami private investment firm who he has agreed to sell his entire 94.1% stake in Everton to. However, later on, Moshiri had moved away from the prospective owner and was next to director of football Kevin Thelwell who he’d watched the previous trip to the Hammers with. headtopics.com

You’d imagine that one of the reasons the 68-year-old, who was wearing a black tie, was in attendance was to pay his respects to the late chairman Kenwright.

