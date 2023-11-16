Mosaic: The Forest-Management Company of Vancouver Island

“Everything you see, as far as the eye can see, belongs to us,” says David Beleznay. “Us” is Mosaic, a forest-management company that looks after the upkeep and logging of much of Vancouver Island; Mr Beleznay is its director of climate and watersheds. “As far as the eye can see” takes in a long, deep valley whose forested flanks rise to the rocky top of Mount Arrowsmith. Towering evergreens—Douglas fir, cedar, hemlock—drape the island from its central peaks to the water’s rocky edge.
This drapery is, though, a bit patchy in places. Directly behind Mr Beleznay’s parked pickup are some “polygons”, as the industry calls them, where the trees have been clear-cut, leaving behind jumbled soil, stumps and woody debris; tiny saplings poke through it higgledy-piggledy. Mosaic has an eye to water quality in forest streams, to maintaining biodiversity, to being a partner to the island’s first nations. But the forest it manages is also the basis of a timber busines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »
Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »
Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Exeter Fans Create Mosaic and Tifo to Support Team in Historic MatchExeter fans show their support by creating a mosaic and holding up a tifo with a powerful message. The team has the chance to make history by reaching round five in this competition.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »