Morten Hjulmand dismisses Manchester United transfer rumors

Morten Hjulmand revealed he has no intentions to leave Sporting Clube de Portugal anytime soon amid rumours of interest from Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window. The midfielder has been tentatively linked with a move to Old Trafford after a fine start to life at the Portuguese giants. The 24-year-old joined the Lions from Lecce for just £18m last summer. He has gone on to establish himself in Ruben Amorim's team, having started 22 times in the Liga Portugal.

Hjulmand had also been a first choice for Amorim during their Europa League campaign. Having been in Portugal for less than a year, the midfielder is said to have already caught the attention of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham

