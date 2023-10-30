Morrisons recalls Caramel Crispy Bites due to undeclared allergen

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues recalls for a variety of reasons, including when products contain allergens that are not disclosed on the packaging or if plastic is detected in the item.

When a product is recalled, for any reason, the FSA shares details on what you should do if you have bought the item, as well as detailed information on why the item has been pulled from sale.READ MORE: Aldi selling prosecco for under £5 but only for the next four days

Morrisons is recalling the Morrisons Market Street 18 Caramel Crispy Bites from all stores. This is because they may contain egg which is not mentioned on the label meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg. headtopics.com

. Morrisons have advised customers who have an allergy or intolerance to egg and have bought the product, to return to store it was bought from immediately for a full refund. No receipt is needed. Morrisons have explained: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk."Win a lavish 5-night winter sun escape to Turkey with Cook’s Club Alanya hotel headtopics.com

