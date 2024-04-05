Morrisons Extends Quiet Hours for Afternoon Shoppers

Supermarket giant Morrisons is extending their quiet hours to include 2pm to 3pm every Monday to Thursday. The initiative is for people who may struggle with music and other loud noises, for example those who have been diagnosed as autistic.

The announcement coincides with World Autism Acceptance Week.

