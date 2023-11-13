Moroccan Architect Designs Multi-Generational Home in Casablanca

Moroccan architect Mohamed Amine Siana found the perfect solution for his clients in this newly built residence – the family was in search of a home combining both the functionality and robustness needed in daily life, as well as the comfort, escape and ambition of a weekend retreat. Located in one of Casablanca’s up-and-coming southern neighbourhoods, it aims to harness local conditions to create a practical dwelling that brings daily joy to its users.

Known as Villa XY, the expansive contemporary home was conceived to house three generations, producing a model of 21st-century Moroccan living. ‘The family wanted to change course, from a house in downtown Casablanca to its suburb Dar Bouazza, which is close to the sea, in order to fully enjoy it as a primary, as well as a holiday, residence,’ says Siana. ‘It’s a fast-developing suburb that combines private villas and seaside residence

