Morley Towns Fund: How the Leeds town is being transformed by a £24.3m investment

Dubbed England’s most patriotic town for its love of a good St George’s Day Parade, economic times here have been a little harder of late, as with many places of similar size. But could a £24.3m investment for the town help to revive its fortunes? A series of projects, delivered with the help of cash from the government’s Towns Fund, will help breathe new life into Morley, it is hoped.

A consultation over improvements to the Grade I-listed Morley Town Hall will also start in the new year. Plans are afoot to make the building a more attractive community and events space that can generate its own revenue in the future. Lovers of 80s pop will be interested to know T’Pau are playing at the venue this weekend, following an appearance from Toyah earlier this summer.

