Morgan Wallen's Joke about Taylor Swift Backfires at Concert

Morgan Wallen 's joke about Taylor Swift during his concert in Indiana backfired on Friday night. The singer, 30, who followed the hitmaker's lead in re-recording some of his earlier work, kicked off his One Night At A Time tour at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana polis Thursday. As the country crooner took a break on night two to thank the crowd for showing up to support him, he did a little bragging.

'This is single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we're the first to do it for two nights in a row' the Last Night singer told the audience who answered with loud whoops and applause. He continued with a good natured, 'I'm going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town.' However, the crowd was not amused, as they booed at the mention of Swif

Morgan Wallen Taylor Swift Concert Indiana Backfire Joke

