Morgan Gibbs-White shines in Nottingham Forest's win over Fulham

Morgan Gibbs-White put in a performance for the ages in the first half of Nottingham Forest ’s impressive win over Fulham on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old was a joy to watch. It was him at his majestic best as he absolutely ran the show on the way to the Reds’ impressive 3-1 win. His goal capped it off nicely. It was the kind of display to leave Forest fans drooling. It was also the kind of display that gets admirers talking. The transfer rumours have already been doing the rounds.

The club’s four-point deduction for breaching financial rules and the suggestion sales will be required this summer only added fuel to the fire. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the teams to have been linked with Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Fulham Performance Win Transfer Rumours Tottenham Hotspur

