Morgan Gibbs-White inspires Nottingham Forest to crucial victory over Fulham

Morgan Gibbs-White inspired Nottingham Forest to a vital 3-1 victory over Fulham which eased their Premier League relegation concerns. Gibbs-White put in a virtuoso display in a golden first half which saw Forest cruise into a 3-0 lead. After setting up Callum Hudson-Odoi’s opener, he watched as Chris Wood made it 2-0 before completing the scoring with a fine finish on the stroke of half-time.
That sublime opening 45 minutes laid the foundations for just a second league win of 2024 for Forest and the first since they were deducted four points for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules last month. That opened up a three-point gap over Luton, who occupy 18th position and visit title-chasing Arsenal on Wednesday night. Forest had to endure a nervy time as Tosin Adarabioyo’s header gave Fulham a lifeline and the visitors spent most of the second half knocking on the doo
