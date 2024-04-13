Morgan Gibbs-White impresses for Nottingham Forest against former club

As he prepares to come up against his former club, Morgan Gibbs-White is showing for Nottingham Forest what Nuno Espirito Santo always felt he was capable of. The pair first worked together at Wolverhampton Wanderers and will take on their old employers in a crunch clash at the City Ground this afternoon. Gibbs-White was a teenager when under Nuno’s stewardship in the West Midlands, although his potential was clear.

He has come on leaps and bounds since then and has become a crucial player for the Reds since his big-money move from Molineux in the summer of 2022. Nuno is pleased to see the 24-year-old took on board a few words of wisdom he imparted a few years ago. READ MORE: Why Forest player of the season debate has surprise twist READ MORE: Forest predicted XI as Nuno left with Wolves headache “It was exactly the same advice as I give him now,” the Forest head coach said. “Focus on yourself, take care of yourself, respect your body, be in love with what you do. Every day is important, no matter what you do on the training ground - there is always something there. “I think he took that advice. I hope he continues like this. “Morgan is in the same place as I am; as all of us are. It is a very important task we have ahead of us and we cannot get distracted by anything, be it the past or the future - all that matters is the presen

