More Weather Warnings Issued Across the UK Following Storm Kathleen

More weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued across the country following the disruption caused by Storm Kathleen . The Met Office issued four separate warnings covering southern England, western Wales and mainland Scotland from Monday to Tuesday evening. A yellow wind warning covering Cornwall and parts of Devon in south-west England is in place from 4pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, with gusts of 60-65mph widely expected along coastlines.

Further yellow wind warnings have been issued for southern England, from 9pm on Monday to midday on Tuesday, and coastal areas of Wales, from 1am to 3pm Tuesday. A yellow rain warning covering south and eastern parts of Scotland – including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen – is in place from 1am to 6pm on Tuesday. Between 20-40mm of rain is expected across most areas, but some places could see as much as 50-60 mm of rainfall. The Environment Agency issued 38 flood warnings and 169 flood alerts across England as of Monday morning. It said tidal flooding was likely along parts of the coasts of north-east England, Yorkshire and the Humber on Monday and Tuesday. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency also had 38 local flood warnings and 18 flood alerts in place, while Natural Resources Wales issued 14 flood alerts. Kathleen, the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, brought disruption to weekend travel with strong winds reaching 70mph and rain affecting much of the UK and Irelan

