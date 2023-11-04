More than 900 homes flooded in Nottinghamshire during Storm Babet

More than 900 Nottinghamshire homes were flooded during Storm Babet and many residents won’t be back in their homes for months. The downpour caused extreme flooding across the county, with 80mm of rain recorded across three days in October. The flooding is believed to have hit 65 different locations across the county. Nottinghamshire County Council is still working to verify the extent of the damage, with the number of affected properties rising daily
. A total of 243 homes were flooded in Broxtowe, 229 in Newark & Sherwood District, and 204 in Bassetlaw where Retford was hard hit. More than 2,500 sandbags were used to protect homes and stave off the water. Several communities, including Church Laneham, were also evacuated to prevent them from becoming cut off. Councillor Neil Clarke (Cabinet Member for Transport & Environment) said: “Some people may be back in their homes, but for a considerable number, it will be some time before they are able to claim on insurance and back in their homes. It could be many months. “The flooding was unprecedented. The roads and defences in many places were simply unable to cope – it was as though there were ten taps running into a kitchen sink rather than two. We will continue to try and anticipate where flooding will occur and put alleviation measures in place. “One area we are looking at is working with farmers to slow down the amount of water coming off the field
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: bbcemt | Read more »
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: i newspaper | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »