More than 70 miners trapped in Taiwan rock quarries after earthquake

More than 70 miners are trapped in two rock quarries after an earthquake rocked Taiwan. At least nine people were killed and more than 900 were injured after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Hualien County at around 8am on Wednesday. Taiwanese authorities said dozens of miners were trapped following the quake, with 64 people in one quarry and a further six in another.They were initially believed to have been trapped in a coal mine.
Among those to have died, three were struck by falling rocks as they hiked along the popular Dekalun Trial in the Taroko National Park.The fourth victim was a truck driver, whose vehicle was hit by a bolder on Suhuah Highway, which connects Hualien and Luodong about 118 kilometres (73 miles) further up the coas
