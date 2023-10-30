More than 60 arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters bring traffic to standstill in Parliament Square

Dozens of demonstrators laid down in the road near Parliament Square in Westminster at around 10am. The Metropolitan Police said officers arrived four minutes after receiving a report and began making arrests, with 62 people arrested under section seven of the Public Order Act.It is the first of the group's planned three weeks of action across London as it calls for the government to immediately stop all new oil, gas, and coal projects in the UK.

"A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Just Stop Oil supporters are willing to slow march to the point of arrest today, and every day until the police take action to prosecute the real criminals - the people who are facilitating new oil and gas when they know that to do so will kill hundreds of millions of people. “Just in the last week, seven people have died in the UK as a result of extreme weather and scientists are telling us it will only get worse.

