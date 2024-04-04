More student flats to be built in Nottingham despite saturation fears

More student flats will be built in a Nottingham neighbourhood despite fears the area is "already saturated". Four existing commercial buildings on Triumph Road, Lenton, will be demolished to make way for the 169-bedroom complex, after Nottingham City Council planning officers granted permission on Tuesday, April 2.
The units, which are at the southern end of the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus, had been occupied by the Speedoo car dealership, the at1 Space cafe and FBN Taxi Rental/HS Motors. The new L-shaped building, which borders the River Leen, will accommodate groups of four, five or nine students. Fabiana Mir, of FBN Taxi Rental and HS Motors at the back of the site, previously said the business would have "no choice" but to move if the proposals were approved. The application received two objections, with both claiming that the suburb of Lenton is already saturated with student
Student Flats Nottingham Saturation Commercial Buildings Demolition University Of Nottingham Jubilee Campus
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point penalty for breaking financial rulesThe points deduction dropped Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point penalty for breaking financial rulesThe points deduction dropped Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »