More People Over 65 Choosing to Keep Working Instead of Retiring

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A soaring number of over-65s are choosing to keep working rather than retire. The number of people working past their 65th birthday has increased from 1 in 20 in 2000 to 1 in 9 now. The majority of these workers are self-employed and working part-time, but there is also a growing number of full-time workers. The Centre for Ageing Better conducted a study and found that older workers are becoming increasingly important in filling labor and skills shortages. The increase in the number of older workers is due to demographics, the growth in the older population, and the raising of the state pension age. Many older workers choose to continue working for financial and wellbeing benefits. Additionally, around 80,000 workers in the older age group are employed on zero-hours contracts

Proposal to Remove Stamp Duty for Older People Who Want to DownsizeA proposal to remove or reduce stamp duty for older people who want to downsize their homes is suggested as a positive step to free up housing for younger generations. Read more ⮕

Hamas' Strategy of Provoking Israel to Kill Its Own PeopleHAMAS is the only “army” in the history of war that has deliberately sought to provoke its enemy to kill its own people. This is what its entire strategy is based on. Those in Britain taking to the streets to call for a ceasefire should remember this. Read more ⮕

UK Minister Rejects Critical Race Theory and Defends UK as a Good Place for Black PeopleKemi Badenoch, a UK minister, rejects critical race theory and defends the UK as a good place for black people. She believes that the UK sees people, not labels, and that the country is better than others in handling differences. She also criticizes those who try to silence her due to her color. Read more ⮕

Salmond accuses SNP of stringing Scottish people along over independenceFormer first minister Alex Salmond criticizes the SNP for failing to lead the independence movement and allowing political opportunities to pass Scotland by. He emphasizes the need for a credible route to independence, stating that the 'how' is as important as the 'why'. Read more ⮕

Police called as two people climb onto city centre buildingMerseyside Police attended Houghton Street after two youths were spotted on the roof of a building. A cordon was put in place and the individuals were later brought down by officers. Read more ⮕

UK Repatriation Flights Bring Back 950 People from IsraelAlmost 1,000 people have been repatriated from the Middle East on British flights since the conflict in Israel and Gaza began. The UK's priority is to bring back British citizens and protect civilians in the area. Read more ⮕