More Awareness and Investment Needed to Support People with Long COVID

A new report highlights the need for more awareness and investment to support people with long COVID. The report emphasizes the long-term effects of the disease and the challenges faced by individuals in their recovery.

It calls for increased research, funding, and healthcare resources to address the needs of this growing population.

Long COVID Awareness Investment Report Research Funding Healthcare Resources

