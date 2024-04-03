Monty Don shares tips to prepare your garden for summer

The Gardeners' World host has shared tips to prepare your garden for summer. Despite the rainy start to the month, the Gardeners' World presenter, Monty Don, reassured green-fingered fans that the disappointing climate shouldn't put an end to preparations.

He suggested feeding birds, planting lilies in pots, lifting spring bulbs, and gradually reducing lawn length as the weather improves.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gardener's World star Monty Don's net worth – plus near-death health scareGardener's World star Monty Don is one of TV's most trusted experts, with a career spanning decades - but his life hasn't been without difficulty after some serious health scares

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Gardeners' World star Monty Don makes surprise admission that TV gardening shows are a bit of a conMonty Don presenting popular horticultural show Gardeners' World. Monty plants out one of his favourite flowers for cutting sweet peas.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Gardeners' World star Monty Don makes surprise admission that TV gardening shows are a bit of a conMonty Don presenting popular horticultural show Gardeners' World. Monty plants out one of his favourite flowers for cutting sweet peas.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

BBC Monty Don's simple tip to get rid of moss on your lawnGardeners returning to their prized green spaces after the winter months may be in for a nasty shock

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Monty Don gives simple hack for sorting out lawn drainageIn a new blog post for March 2024 the expert explained when to mow and what people need to do for healthy grass

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Monty Don's simple trick to get rid of moss in your gardenBBC's Monty Don has shared a simple tip to get rid of moss on your lawn.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »