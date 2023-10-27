Monster hunter claims new video ‘reveals head and neck’ of Nessie

Eoin O’Faodhagain was monitoring a live feed of the loch last week when he saw something break the water’s surface (Picture: Pen News) New footage supposedly shows the moment a mythological creature emerges from her watery home. Monster hunter Eoin O’Faodhagain, 59, was watching a live feed via webcam of Loch Ness last Tuesday when he saw something break the surface of the water. He claims the clip shows the ‘head and neck of Nessie’, as the lake’s fabled monster is affectionately known.

‘And what an amazing sight, however short, you get for persevering.’ He compared his sighting to the iconic Surgeon’s Photograph, taken in 1934, itself so famous as to typify in the public imagination the shape of the mythological creature.

