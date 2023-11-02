Monster Dad Murders Four-Month-Old Son with 'Catastrophic' Injuries

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A 'MONSTER' dad murdered his four-month-old son after inflicting 'catastrophic' injuries to his brain, spine and ribs. Reece Kelly, brutally took the life of tot Dallas after 'forcefully shaking' him and causing trauma usually associated with car crashes or multi-storey falls, the jury heard. Carlisle Crown Court was told how 31-year-old, of Workington, Cumbria, called the police on October 15 2021, and reported his son had stopped breathing. Little Dallas was raced to a Newcastle hospital, where he was put on life support following the brutal attack. After four days, a heartbreaking decision was made to switch off the machine due to the 'catastrophic' nature of his injuries. Vile mum & stepdad guilty of forcing baby to eat vomit before he died alone. However, the jury were told by a medical expert during the gruelling three-week trial, that the suffering was consistent with people who had suffered head crushing accidents. During the emotional trial, one medical professional described Kelly's sick actions as 'inconceivable'. The horrific abuse Dallas sustained included multiple bleeds to his brain and spine, six rib fractures - one of which was inflicted weeks prior - and retinal detachments. Matthew Perry's initial autopsy results reveals details about his final moments. Georgia Wright, the infant's mother, called her baby's twisted killer a 'monster' at the start of his trial

Ilford rappers found in scene of bloody carnage, jury toldFive men are accused of two murders, two attempted murders and perverting the course of justice. Read more ⮕

Ilford rappers found in scene of bloody carnage, jury toldFive men are accused of two murders, two attempted murders and perverting the course of justice. Read more ⮕

Selena Gomez's eye-watering net worth finally revealedThe Only Murders in the Building star is nearly a billionaire! Read more ⮕

Man Claims to Have Seen Loch Ness Monster as Big as a Double Decker BusA man from Box, Wiltshire claims to have seen the Loch Ness monster and insists it was as big as a 'double decker bus'. He sketched out what he saw and described the experience of sighting the creature while visiting the Scottish loch on October 7. Read more ⮕

Man Claims to Have Seen Loch Ness Monster as Big as a Double Decker BusA man from Box, Wiltshire claims to have seen the Loch Ness monster and insists it was as big as a 'double decker bus'. He sketched out what he saw and described the experience of sighting the creature while visiting the Scottish loch on October 7. Read more ⮕

Man Claims to Have Seen Loch Ness Monster as Big as a Double Decker BusA man from Box, Wiltshire claims to have seen the Loch Ness monster and insists it was as big as a 'double decker bus'. He sketched out what he saw and described the experience of sighting the creature while visiting the Scottish loch on October 7. Read more ⮕