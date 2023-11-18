Money Mum shares tips for a budget-friendly festive season

She’s found fame as one of the most popular cash-saving Instagram influencers and Gemma Bird – aka Money Mum – says there are plenty of ways we can feel festive for less. Instead of putting herself under pressure to dish up a lavish spread, Gemma – who lives in Essex with husband Adam and children Brody, 11, and Bronte, four – avoids the temptation to go crazy. “I view the meal as a Sunday dinner,” she explains.

“When I’ve not had much money, we’ve had chicken instead of turkey and just bought presents for the kids. You really don’t have to spend loads. Being with your friends and family is the most important thing and that’s priceless.” Here, Gemma shares some of her top tips for the festive season … Rein it in It’s easy to get carried away when it comes to buying gifts for children, but Gemma – who regularly appears on ITV’s Lorraine – recommends reining it in. “You don’t have to get loads for your children,” she says. “Particularly when they’re young, they’re only really bothered about the act of unwrapping present





