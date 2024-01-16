Money from Horizon scandal victims may have gone to Post Office executives

Money wrongfully taken from victims of the Horizon scandal may have gone into the pay of Post Office executives, MPs have been told. Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, said the company has still 'not got to the bottom of' what happened to the cash paid by sub-postmasters and mistresses in a bid to cover the false financial black holes created by the Horizon software.

He said it has been investigated two or three times by external auditors, but it is something 'we have struggled to uncover' due to various issues, including a low quality of data. As it happened:MPs quiz Fujitsu - after admission of 'bugs and errors' However, he admitted it is a possibility the money taken from branch managers could have been part of 'hefty numeration packages for executives'. 'It's possible, absolutely it's possible,' he said. Mr Read said the information has been provided to the statutory inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which will look into the question of where the money wen





