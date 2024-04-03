Monaghan's Conor McManus and Rory Beggan's availability for Ulster Championship opener

All eyes will be on the Monaghan starting team for this weekend’s Ulster Championship opener against Cavan at St Tiernach’s Park. The two names they’ll be looking for are Conor McManus and Rory Beggan. McManus played just one Division One game this year, the final round against Tyrone, while Beggan didn’t feature at all as he went for American football training and trials. Beggan is back in the country though and training again.

With Monaghan struggling in Division One this Spring and losing their top flight status, which they held for 10 years, boss Vinny Corey has some big calls to make. Read more: From Mayobridge to New Orleans: Charlie Smyth on his "surreal" journey to the NFL Read more: Ulster Team of the League 2024: Division One champions Derry take six spots Darren McDonnell played every league game in goals, while it is unclear yet the extent of the role McManus, who has long running hip issues, will be able to pla

