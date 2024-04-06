Monaghan boss Corey confident ahead of Ulster SFC opener

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey believes his side can regroup from league relegation to produce another championship run. Corey says Sunday's Ulster SFC opener against Cavan will be a tough battle. Beggan recently returned home after attempting to earn an NFL contract.

Ulster SFC 2024: Monaghan vs Cavan PreviewThe Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with a derby clash between neighbours Monaghan and Cavan. Both sides will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing finishes to their respective League campaigns, although Monaghan’s form dipped immediately after their shock first round win over Dublin. Cavan’s third place finish in Division Two will see them avoid the Tailteann Cup, but Raymond Galligan’s side will relish the chance to claim the scalp of the Farneymen this weekend. Here’s more information on Monaghan vs Cavan and how to watch it. . . When and where is the game? Monaghan vs Cavan is on Sunday, April 7 in St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Monaghan vs Cavan Ulster SFC preliminary round: Live stream and TV infoThe winners of Sunday's preliminary round will face Tyrone in the Ulster SFC quarter-final later this month

Rory Beggan included in Monaghan squad for Ulster SFC showdown with CavanThe NFL prospect hasn't featured for Monaghan in 2024, but could play in Sunday's Ulster preliminary round tie against Cavan in Clones

Ulster SFC 2024 Preview: Team-by-team guide, predictions, betting odds and moreThe 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with the preliminary round meeting between Cavan and Monaghan

2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship Begins with Monaghan vs Cavan DerbyThe 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship kicks off with the Monaghan vs Cavan derby. Several Ulster counties aim to continue their strong Spring form, while others hope for an improvement. Derry, Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, Donegal, and Cavan are set to participate in the All-Ireland series. Antrim, Fermanagh, and Down must reach the provincial final to qualify for the Super 16.

Kieran Duffy knows Monaghan need to improve to challenge for Ulster title againVinny Corey's side lost their Division One status after 10 seasons and face a tough opener against neighbours Cavan on Sunday

