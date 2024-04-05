Molly Sims Reveals Starving Herself as a Model

Molly Sims revealed she 'pretty much' starved herself after being told she was 'too fat' during her early days as a model. She entered the profession in the 1990s during the 'heroin chic' era typified by supermodels like Kate Moss and Gia Carangi. After dropping out of college, Molly ventured into the fashion industry, only to be admonished for her weight and her 'crooked' nose.

Having grown up in Kentucky where 'all they did was cook,' she began restricting her eating until she 'got down to pretty skinny, to pretty thin.' The 50-year-old could be heard making the candid remarks in a sneak peek for her upcoming episode of the podcast Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone

