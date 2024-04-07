Molly Ringwald Honored at Miami Film Festival with Twins

Molly Ringwald cut a stylish figure as she was joined by her twins, Adele and Roman, at the Miami Film Festival where she was honored with the Creative Vanguard Award . The 56-year-old mother-of-three looked stunning in a low-cut white dress with gold accents and cutouts on the sides. Her signature fiery-red hair was lightly curled as it cascaded over her shoulders while she posed with her 14-year-olds.

The star — who recently revealed her older daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos, 20, was 'conceived at Studio 54' — opted for light makeup with pink blush that brought out her cheekbones and gave her a youthful glow. Her two children donned all black ensembles for the rare red carpet appearance

Molly Ringwald Miami Film Festival Creative Vanguard Award Twins Red Carpet

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly Ringwald Reveals Daughter Was Conceived During Broadway Production of CabaretMolly Ringwald shares that her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos, was conceived while she was starring in Cabaret on Broadway. Reflecting on motherhood, Ringwald talks about her desire to have children and the significance of the iconic location where her daughter was conceived.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Molly Ringwald reveals her daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos was 'conceived at Studio 54' during her run...Molly Ringwald stops by 'Good Morning America' in a floral-printed black jacket with a cherry red purse. Molly tucks her ruffled white blouse into a pair of blue jeans to complete her chic look.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Molly Ringwald reveals her daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos was 'conceived at Studio 54' during her run...Molly Ringwald stops by 'Good Morning America' in a floral-printed black jacket with a cherry red purse. Molly tucks her ruffled white blouse into a pair of blue jeans to complete her chic look.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Eighties movie star, 61, looks ageless as she reunites with Breakfast Club co-star 38 years after classic...Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy star in 80’s classic The Breakfast Club

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Film fans fume as 'unnecessary' fifth Matrix film announcedWill Keanu return to the fold?

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Molly Ringwald is joined by her twins Adele and Roman, 14, in a very RARE red carpet appearance at...Molly Ringwald stops by 'Good Morning America' in a floral-printed black jacket with a cherry red purse. Molly tucks her ruffled white blouse into a pair of blue jeans to complete her chic look.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »