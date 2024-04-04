Molly-Mae Hague's Go-To Beauty Product for Glowing Skin

Molly-Mae Hague is known for sharing her go-to beauty product s on social media, and one of her staples is REN Clean Skincare's Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic. The 24-year-old influencer once revealed that the exfoliating toner , £27 here, is an item that she "always reaches for" to achieve glowing skin - no wonder her complexion is so flawless. Sharing to Lookfantastic's Instagram page on February 24, Molly-Mae also said the REN product is "amazing for unclogging pores".

It's no surprise why, as the formula is packed with lactic acid (AHA) from sugar cane, salicin (BHA) from willow bark and azelaic acid from olives. The REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic comes in a 250ml-sized bottle that's made from ocean and consumer-recycled plastic. It's designed to smooth skin texture, even out skin tone, tighten pores, while minimising the appearance of fine lines. The product claims to be suitable for even the most sensitive skin, thanks to its hypoallergenic formula

Molly-Mae Hague Beauty Product REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic Glowing Skin Exfoliating Toner Lactic Acid Salicin Azelaic Acid Unclog Pores Skin Texture Sensitive Skin Eco-Friendly Bottle

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proud Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet video of Bambi as daughter reaches huge milestone...Molly-Mae Hague shocks fans with dramatic hair transformation – but there’s a twist

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague shares Bambi's new milestone – thanks to a little extra helpMolly-Mae Hague gushed about her baby Bambi's huge new milestone as she shared a proud mum moment with her social media following by documenting her little girl standing up

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Victoria Beckham and Molly-Mae Hague lead the Mother's Day celebrationsAs parents across the UK celebrate Mother's Day, stars such as Molly Mae Hague, Victoria Beckham and Amanda Holden have all marked the holiday with a number of sweet snaps on social media

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans as she gets private jet for short flightMolly-Mae Hague has been criticised after she shared a snap of herself boarding a private jet for a 'solo' trip to Ibiza as many question her decision to fly privately

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague slated for 'selfish' private jet use on short solo tripShe was branded 'irresponsible'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague slated for 'selfish' private jet use on short solo tripShe was branded 'irresponsible'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »