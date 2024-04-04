Molly-Mae Hague's Go-To Beauty Product for Glowing Skin

Molly-Mae Hague is known for sharing her go-to beauty product s on social media, and one of her staples is REN Clean Skincare's Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic. The 24-year-old influencer once revealed that the exfoliating toner , £27 here, is an item that she "always reaches for" to achieve glowing skin - no wonder her complexion is so flawless. Sharing to Lookfantastic's Instagram page on February 24, Molly-Mae also said the REN product is "amazing for unclogging pores".
It's no surprise why, as the formula is packed with lactic acid (AHA) from sugar cane, salicin (BHA) from willow bark and azelaic acid from olives. The REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic comes in a 250ml-sized bottle that's made from ocean and consumer-recycled plastic. It's designed to smooth skin texture, even out skin tone, tighten pores, while minimising the appearance of fine lines. The product claims to be suitable for even the most sensitive skin, thanks to its hypoallergenic formula
