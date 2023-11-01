Mohammed Kudus scores third goal for the club

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal for the club. It was not a happy return for former West Ham captain Declan Rice. Declan Rice was dropped from the starting line-up against his former club and only brought on once the West Ham edged a narrow first half but came out all guns blazing after half-time with Mohammed Kudus finishing well to double the Irons' lead. And David Moyes' side were not finished well as Jarrod Bowen's volley beat Aaron Ramsdale thanks to a slight deflection. A well-worked move resulted in Martin Odegaard finding the bottom corner with a pinpoint finish but it was too little too late for Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal vs West Ham: Carabao Cup clashARSENAL are taking on West Ham RIGHT NOW as the Gunners and Hammers go head-to-head for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Jarrod Bowen scored the Hammers' third as the Irons run riot against their London rivals. Declan Rice has been brought on for the Gunners to face the Irons for the first time since his big money move in the summer.

West Ham's Strong Starting XI against ArsenalWest Ham has announced a strong starting XI for their match against Arsenal. All their key players are included in the lineup for this London derby. Soucek and Alvarez will be in midfield, while Fabianski replaces Areola in goal.

EFL Cup: Six fourth-round ties including West Ham v Arsenal & Man Utd v NewcastleFollow live score & text updates as West Ham United play Arsenal and Manchester United face Newcastle in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Sources: Big update on David Moyes potentially quitting West Ham after fall-outThe inside track on the football stories that matter

West Ham interested in Martial and MaguireWest Ham is reportedly interested in signing Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire from Manchester United. Maguire has hinted at a potential departure in January, while Martial's contract expires at the end of the season. West Ham is expected to make a move for both players in the upcoming transfer windows.