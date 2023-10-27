Mohamed Salah stands at a crossroads but Neymar could change everything

Mohamed Salah is starting to close in on his 200th Liverpool goal after following up his Merseyside derby brace by scoring against Toulouse.

The forward might be the wrong side of the 30, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. And having broken the 30-goal barrier in each of the past three seasons, he is well on course to do so again - even taking into account his looming mid-season international excursions to captain Egypt at this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“The numbers are crazy. He will never stop, he will never stop. That’s his nature and that’s really cool for us.” Given Salah’s impressive start to this season, it is rather surreal to think that he could have departed for Saudi Arabia in the summer. Al-Ittihad made a verbal £150m offer for the Egyptian in late-August, days before the European transfer window closed. headtopics.com

Al-Ittihad won’t be the only side interested in his services next summer, with Al-Hilal having already been tipped to enter the race in 2024. And having seen this year’s marquee signing, Neymar, suffer an ACL injury on international duty this month, their desire for a new leading man will only increase with Salah almost certain to be right at the top of that list.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic only recently retiring at AC Milan at the age 41, Luka Modric and Robert Lewandowski still going strong in La Liga, and Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez all thriving in major European leagues well into their mid-30s prior to recent moves to Saudi Arabia, South America, and USA, there is no reason why Salah can’t continue to do the same for the Reds. headtopics.com

