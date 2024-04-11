Model Dies After Botched Surgery in Venezuela

Brito, a law student and journalist, underwent an oral and maxillofacial procedure in Caracas, Venezuela . The surgery was for reconstructive purposes due to an abnormality or trauma. After the operation, complications arose, leading to her death.

The director who performed the surgery has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Model Surgery Complications Death Venezuela

