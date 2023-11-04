Mobile Phone Stolen from McDonalds in Nottingham City Centre

A mobile phone was stolen from a McDonalds in Nottingham city centre, after a man distracted the victim with a piece of paper. The suspect asked the victim in the McDonalds in Milton Street to look at and sign a piece of paper, whilst he took her phone. As the victim looked at the paper the suspect then stole her phone, which was underneath the paper. He then left the restaurant and headed towards the Victoria Shopping Centre
. Nottinghamshire Police is still carrying out inquiries into the incident, which took place at 12.15pm on October 20, 2023. What three words would you use to describe Nottinghamshire? Let us know PC John Searston, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’d like to identify the man featured in the footage and would ask anyone who recognises him to please get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been approached in similar circumstances. “Having your phone stolen is an immensely upsetting experience and we are doing everything we can to bring offenders to justice. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else and so are encouraging people to remain vigilant while they’re out and about and to follow some simple but effective tips to mitigate the risks of their phone being stolen. “We’d urge people to report any suspicious behaviour to us directly, or venue staff, to ensure we can act upon i
