Mob storms Dublin city centre in night of chaos

Dublin is now picking up the pieces after a mob stormed the city centre on Thursday night – looting shops and setting cars, buses and a tram ablaze. Gardai were pelted with bottles and chairs grabbed from outside bars and restaurants as they tried to bring the volatile situation under control. Some 34 people were arrested over what Ireland's police described as "gratuitous thuggery" – 32 of whom are due in court today.

Justice minister Helen McEntee saying those responsible for the destruction would be "dealt with appropriately" – but the tensions leading to last night's chaos haven't gone away. Trouble brewed in Ireland's capital after three children and a woman who was caring for them were stabbed close to an Irish language primary school at around lunchtime.Garda are yet to confirm the identity of the alleged attacker, but unconfirmed reports of his nationality appear to have fuelled last night's rioters, who Garda commissioner Drew Harris described as a "lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology





Riot in Dublin after stabbing attack leaves buses and police car on fireTwo buses and a police car were set on fire in a riot in Dublin driven by 'far-right hooligans' that broke out following a stabbing attack in which five people were hurt, including three children. Rioters set off flairs and fireworks at police and a Garda (Irish police) car was set on fire near to the scene in Parnell Square. Two double-decker buses have also been set on fire, as well as a tram. Crowds clashed with police, as officers with riot shields held back the crowds. Shops were looted as the mob ran wild on Thursday evening.The city centre was returned to a scene closer to normal by the early hours of Friday morning, authorities said.More than 400 Irish police officers were involved in the height of the response. Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin said some members of the police force had been attacked, but none had been seriously hurt.The head of the Garda blamed a 'complete lunatic' faction of the far-right and blamed disinformation for the chaos

