Miyota Design Weekend Showcases Exciting New Design in Japan

The Miyota Design Weekend’s (MDWE) inaugural launch aimed at pairing beautiful countryside with exciting new design, with a showcase set at the foot of the magnificent Mt. Asama in Nagano prefecture, Japan.

The brainchild of a group of local creatives, who have moved to the small community in search of a slower more connected lifestyle, MDWE invited designers to showcase their work at a handful of different locations around the city with the Haluta Blå, a small hotel in the process of being renovated, serving as the main exhibition hub. Furniture from MAS by Karimoku, the delicate series of Hinoki furniture designed by local Miyota residence Wataru Kumano and simple DIY-ish stools and benches from Ishinomaki Laboratory together with skillfully crafted lamps by New Light Pottery represented the more established brands at Haluta Blå.Invited to the design weekend by MDWE supporter and charismatic buyer Yu Yamada, several lesser known designers and creators delighted with works from traditionally made washi paper objects to 3D printed radio





