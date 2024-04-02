Mistaken Abortion Case at Prague Hospital Raises Concerns

Hospital staff deeply regret the mistaken sedation and abortion of a healthy woman who was confused with another patient. The woman, who was four months pregnant and wanted to keep her baby, underwent a curettage procedure which led to a miscarriage. The incident at Bulovka Hospital in Prague raised concerns about how such a mistake could occur. The hospital spokesperson cited translation difficulties as a contributing factor, as the woman did not speak Czech well.

Despite efforts to rectify the mistake, it was too late

