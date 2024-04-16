Missing College Student's Body Parts Found Across Minnesota After First Date

Sade Robinson’s body parts were found across Minnesota after she went on a date with Maxwell Anderson A missing college student ’s body parts were found across the US state of Minnesota after she went on a first date . The partial human remains of Sade Robinson, 19, were discovered in Warnimont Park in Cudahy , Wisconsin , on April 2, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department. Both agencies found that Robinson had been reported missing.

‘Sade was a loving daughter, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many. She was on the brink of graduating from MATC and had a promising future ahead in criminal justice,’ states a GoFundMe page for her memorial service. ‘However that was cut short when she went missing suddenly.’ Maxwell Anderson has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson Anderson is being held on a $5million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

