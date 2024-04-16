Missing College Student's Body Parts Found Across Minnesota After First Date

Sade Robinson’s body parts were found across Minnesota after she went on a date with Maxwell Anderson A missing college student ’s body parts were found across the US state of Minnesota after she went on a first date . The partial human remains of Sade Robinson, 19, were discovered in Warnimont Park in Cudahy , Wisconsin , on April 2, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department. Both agencies found that Robinson had been reported missing.
‘Sade was a loving daughter, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many. She was on the brink of graduating from MATC and had a promising future ahead in criminal justice,’ states a GoFundMe page for her memorial service. ‘However that was cut short when she went missing suddenly.’ Maxwell Anderson has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson Anderson is being held on a $5million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.
Missing College Student Body Parts Minnesota First Date Warnimont Park Cudahy Wisconsin Milwaukee
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »