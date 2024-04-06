Missing Cat in Leeds: Help Needed to Find Hendricks

A missing pet organisation is in Leeds searching for a missing cat who vanished on March 30. Hendricks had only recently begun going outside and was in his garden in the Manor Grove area of Leeds when he vanished. The small apricot-coloured cat with a faint tiger stripe pattern has been described as "young and adventurous" and had been "testing the boundaries" and displaying hunting and tracking behaviour.

He is chipped and neutered and is said to prefer the company of other cats compared to humans, and can be timid towards people. Animal Search UK's missing pet search team has stepped in to help and will be in the LS7 3 area on Saturday to try and find Hendricks. It is the UK's largest missing pet organisation and was established in 1999. Hendricks' owners said: "Hendricks was adopted with his brother Otto from Henry's Haven Cat Rescue. His brother Otto is missing him terribly.

Missing Cat Leeds Pet Organisation Search Hendricks

