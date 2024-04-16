Missing Cat Found 200 Miles Away

A cat who went missing from her Bishopton home last year has been found more than 200 miles away near Manchester .

Michelle received the wonderful news last Friday after her husband was notified by rescuers that Indy was in their care down south.READ MORE: 'XL-bully' attack in Airdrie probed by police as dog still on the loose When the couple moved into their home in Dargavel there was still work being done around them, meaning lots of tradesman vans were in the area and they think Indy may have climbed inside and later found herself down south.

"She was suffering from horrific mange and almost skeletal. This poor cat had apparently been straying around Great Harwood for a few months, sleeping in an old pram in a shed. Lots of people must have seen her in this condition in that time and done nothing at all to help her."Our Laura went to collect her and scan her for a microchip.

Cat Missing Found Bishopton Manchester

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two due in court after £65k worth of drugs seized in BishoptonTWO people are due to appear in court after a firearm and £65,000 worth of drugs was seized by cops.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Work begins on 45-acre community park in BishoptonThe site is the former Royal Ordnance Factory in the village.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Works begin to create community park in BishoptonWork to convert part of the site of the former Royal Ordnance Factory at Bishopton into a 45-acre community park has begun.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Animal lover mistaken for peeping Tom after setting up camera at dogging spotChantelle Farrow had been looking for her missing cat along Stones Bank Road, near Cadshaw Village

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Missing Scottish cat returns home after nearly three yearsSimba went missing from his home three years ago, and is now back ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Missing Cat in Leeds: Help Needed to Find HendricksA missing pet organisation is in Leeds searching for a missing cat who vanished on March 30. Hendricks had only recently begun going outside and was in his garden in the Manor Grove area of Leeds when he vanished. The small apricot-coloured cat with a faint tiger stripe pattern has been described as "young and adventurous" and had been "testing the boundaries" and displaying hunting and tracking behaviour. He is chipped and neutered and is said to prefer the company of other cats compared to humans, and can be timid towards people.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »