Missing Cat Found 200 Miles Away

A cat who went missing from her Bishopton home last year has been found more than 200 miles away near Manchester .
Michelle received the wonderful news last Friday after her husband was notified by rescuers that Indy was in their care down south.READ MORE: 'XL-bully' attack in Airdrie probed by police as dog still on the loose When the couple moved into their home in Dargavel there was still work being done around them, meaning lots of tradesman vans were in the area and they think Indy may have climbed inside and later found herself down south.
"She was suffering from horrific mange and almost skeletal. This poor cat had apparently been straying around Great Harwood for a few months, sleeping in an old pram in a shed. Lots of people must have seen her in this condition in that time and done nothing at all to help her."Our Laura went to collect her and scan her for a microchip.
Cat Missing Found Bishopton Manchester
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Two due in court after £65k worth of drugs seized in BishoptonTWO people are due to appear in court after a firearm and £65,000 worth of drugs was seized by cops.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Works begin to create community park in BishoptonWork to convert part of the site of the former Royal Ordnance Factory at Bishopton into a 45-acre community park has begun.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Missing Scottish cat returns home after nearly three yearsSimba went missing from his home three years ago, and is now back ...
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »