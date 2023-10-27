Missing Brit ex-para found in Ukrainian drain was 'accidentally shot'

The identity of deceased former UK soldier Daniel Burke was confirmed by DNA testing (Picture: Central News; Matthew Pover; Facebook) Authorities have identified human remains found in a drain in Ukraine as belonging to a missing British former soldier. Ex-paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, of South Manchester, vanished on August 11. He had traveled to Ukraine as a volunteer fighter last year.

A former British paratrooper, Daniel Burke had previously fought with Kurdish forces against ISIS in Syria (Picture: Central News) He is reported to have told fellow fighters in Ukraine he was receiving as much as £8,000 every month thanks to his online following and the support from a number of wealthy American patrons. Greater Manchester Police have been working with Mr Burke’s family and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities throughout identification efforts.

Read more:

MetroUK »

Brit YouTuber Stuart Burton, 31, arrested for ‘sexually abusing underage girls’...A BRITISH YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of grooming and sexually abusing underage girls. Stuart Burton, 31, is facing accusations from a number of girls that he coerced them into having s… Read more ⮕

18-year-old Brit Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut at Mexican Grand PrixIs this the next Lewis Hamilton? Read more ⮕

Barclays warn 'thousands' of bank accounts could closeThe high street bank confirmed the move to shut accounts of Brit exparts Read more ⮕

Missing man's body found in chimney a month after mysterious screamsThe body of Zachariah Andrews, 29, was found in the chimney of an apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska. Read more ⮕

Vermont police say bodies found off rural road are those of 2 missing Massachusetts men​Police found the bodies of 21-year-olds Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Eric White, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Wednesday in a wooded area… Read more ⮕

Found: 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Watford homeA 16-year-old girl is missing from her home in Watford. Read more ⮕