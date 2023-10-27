Missing 5-year-old boy discovered dead in dumpster as two young men arrested

The body of Prince McCree, 5, was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee (Picture: TMJ4 News / Milwaukee Police Department) Two people have been arrested after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department issued a critical missing person report on Wednesday after Prince McCree, 5, went missing. McCree was last seen that afternoon around 1.00pm. The next morning just before 9.

McCree’s body was found in a dumpster on West Vliet Street in Milwaukee (Picture: TMJ4 News) ‘It was a shock,’ she told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. ‘This neighborhood is relatively quiet. You don’t see a lot of police activity. We knew it was something serious. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of McCree’s death. ‘My condolences to those who loved him. I pray for the safety and well-being of all Milwaukee children,’ the mayor said in a statement.

