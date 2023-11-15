Miss Universe Pageant Company Files for Bankruptcy

The trans activist company behind the Miss Universe pageant has filed for bankruptcy just days before the event in El Salvador. Anne Jakrajutatip acquired the event in 2022 and added it to JKN Global Group's portfolio. Despite missing a loan repayment, the company insists that the event will proceed as planned.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOURMAGUK: Anne Hathaway's Latest Movie Eileen Is The Psychological Thriller You Can't MissAnne Hathaway stars in Eileen, based on the captivating page turner by author Ottessa Moshfegh, which is also set to be adapted for the big screen.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

METROUK: Thai children hurt after classroom floor completely collapsesDozens of schoolchildren were injured when the wooden floor of this old classroom collapsed and plunged thirty children into the murky waters below.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Vogue Revisits Anne Hathaway's Best Looks from The Devil Wears PradaIn celebration of Anne Hathaway's birthday, Vogue revisits some of her best looks from the movie The Devil Wears Prada, as chosen by members of the Vogue team.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Going Solo and Finding HerselfIn her most candid interview since going solo, Leigh-Anne Pinnock talks about the joy of finally finding herself and her community. She reflects on her time with Little Mix and her upcoming solo career.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Don't miss Factory International's free Street Culture TakeoverManchester’s street spirit is coming to Aviva Studios on November 18 for a full-day takeover

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Join the ECHO's latest WhatsApp community ahead of Black FridayDon't miss the biggest and best Black Friday deals

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »