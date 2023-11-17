Miss Universe allows married women and mothers to compete for the first time

The first Miss Universe to ever allow married women and mothers to take part has kicked off in El Salvador - and the stunning costumed are a sight to behold. Pageant queens stepped out in extravagant bejewelled ensembles for the costume show - with everything from an Oxford English Dictionary to tulips, and even air-planes, on display. An array of animals such as butterflies, goats and birds graced the stage in an explosion of colour - and one entry even dressed as a cobbled street.

The final of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, with the person coming out on top crowned by last year's winner, USA's R'Bonney Nola Gabriel. After updating its eligibility rules last year, married women and mothers are allowed to compete in Miss Universe for the very first time - held at José Adolfo Pineda Arena, San Salvado

