Misleading Claims about UK Taking 100,000 Migrants a Year

This is misleading. The 100,000 figure is a Conservative party estimate which is not reliable, because it makes several assumptions and appears to misinterpret a recent EU agreement on relocating asylum seekers. We don’t know how many migrants the UK might take under a future returns deal with the EU—Labour has not said what such a deal would involve, or how many migrants it would accept.
on 14 September that his party would seek a migrant returns agreement with the EU, the Conservative party has repeatedly claimed this would mean the UK taking “100,000 migrants” a year.(formerly Twitter) with two million views said: “Labour have pledged to open Britain's borders to 100,000 more migrants. Arriving each and every year.”claimed “Britain will be forced to take more than 100,000 illegal migrants from the safety of Europe each year”, while: “Speaking from the EU today, party leader Keir Starmer said, if in government they would agree for the UK to take over 100,000 asylum seekers a year as part of a European redistribution quota dea
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »
A humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza as 180,000 displaced and more than 100 children deadMore than 100 children are believed to be dead in Gaza as the Israeli military blocks the entry of food or fuel for its population of over 2 million people.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »