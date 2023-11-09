Misleading Claims about UK Taking 100,000 Migrants a Year

This is misleading. The 100,000 figure is a Conservative party estimate which is not reliable, because it makes several assumptions and appears to misinterpret a recent EU agreement on relocating asylum seekers. We don’t know how many migrants the UK might take under a future returns deal with the EU—Labour has not said what such a deal would involve, or how many migrants it would accept.

on 14 September that his party would seek a migrant returns agreement with the EU, the Conservative party has repeatedly claimed this would mean the UK taking “100,000 migrants” a year.(formerly Twitter) with two million views said: “Labour have pledged to open Britain's borders to 100,000 more migrants. Arriving each and every year.”claimed “Britain will be forced to take more than 100,000 illegal migrants from the safety of Europe each year”, while: “Speaking from the EU today, party leader Keir Starmer said, if in government they would agree for the UK to take over 100,000 asylum seekers a year as part of a European redistribution quota dea





🏆 77. FullFact » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coca-Cola and Nestle accused of misleading eco claimsConsumer bodies say firms make misleading claims about plastic water bottles being '100% recycled'.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou promotional trailer video surpasses 100 million viewsInterest in Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou has reached fever pitch, despite the crossover fight matching boxing’s best big man with a former UFC champion making his squared circle debut often being slammed by fans.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »

A humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza as 180,000 displaced and more than 100 children deadMore than 100 children are believed to be dead in Gaza as the Israeli military blocks the entry of food or fuel for its population of over 2 million people.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »

Cambuslang charity worker gifts his prized stamps to man for 100th birthdayIan presented 100-year-old Thomas with the stamps for his birthday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »

Living past 100: Healthy habits, good company, and a purpose in lifeResearchers explore the secrets behind increased life expectancies, focusing on the influence of diet, lifestyle, and socio-economic changes. Centenarians, individuals living past 100, often delay age-related symptoms, suggesting a lifestyle emphasizing a balanced diet, social interaction, and regular exercise can significantly boost longevity and resilience.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »

Nottingham Goose Fair: New owner for famous cock-on-a-stick stallThe business, which sells cockerel-shaped treats, has a history dating back more than 100 years.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 77. / 23,4375 Read more »