Mirror in man's home looked normal until police saw behind it

An EncroChat dealer had a secret hideout behind a mirror in his home where he stored his dirty cash and stockpile of drugs.

Liverpool Crown Court heard yesterday morning (Wednesday, November 1) that Rushworth's home on Deerbarn Drive, Netherton, was raided by specialist police officers on June 1 last year. After police forced entry to his home and arrested the defendant, they found a secret hide behind a mirror inside the house which could only be accessed via a remote controlled magnetic lock.

Rushworth, whose EncroChat name was 'OctoRed', appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court along with John Barton. Barton, who went by the EncroChat name 'CityHawk', was described in court as a "wholesale supplier with access to a large customer base". Barton, of Green Street, Vauxhall, was involved in the supply of at least 140kg of cocaine between March 26 2020 and June 3 2020. headtopics.com

After receiving the picture, Rushworth asked "is that for sale, yeah?" to which Barton confirmed. Rushworth then asked "any slugs" before sending on a copied message from an unidentified potential buyer which said: "That's a...this me pal was on about...don't ask me mad questions about it cos I don't know. La's just aim it at people and shoot them."

Mr Dillon acknowledged his client was a "sophisticated and active dealer of drugs" but the firearm was "a side issue" in the crown's case. He said the gun was a "dangerous weapon that if pursued would have wreaked havoc, however the plot was strangled at birth and never got off the ground". He added the weapon was never brokered to protect drug supply or enforce a drug debt. headtopics.com

