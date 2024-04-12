Minnesota Timberwolves face turmoil off the court as they chase playoff success

The final two home games of the Minnesota Timberwolves regular season should bring nothing but celebratory vibes. The Wolves still have an outside chance to be the No. 1-seeded team in the Western Conference, will host Game 1 of their first-round playoff series for the first time in 20 years and are getting All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns back on the floor sooner than initially anticipated.

The players are completely locked in on the task at hand and the goal of advancing past the first round in the playoffs for just the second time in their 35-year history. The rest of their organization has been dealing with turmoil while a once-planned transfer of ownership from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez has gone up in flames, leading to a startlingly public fight between the two sides that has fans and team employees caught in the middle. It is all expected to be in public view on Friday night when Lore and Rodriguez are expected to attend the game against the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told The Athletic. It will be the first time they have been back in the arena since the dispute began on March 28. . This week, comments from NBA commissioner Adam Silver and a pair of kept the issue front and center as the Timberwolves (55-25) chase the top seed in the West. Silver said the league will be staying out of the fight, viewing it as a dispute between a buyer and a seller that, per the purchase agreement, will go to mediation and arbitration to be resolve

