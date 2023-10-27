Ministers deny Jason Leitch 'deleted WhatsApps every day' during pandemic

THE Scottish Government has denied reports that Jason Leitch deleted WhatsApp messages every day during the Covid-19 pandemic and insisted all guidance was followed.

But now, ministers have rejected the suggestion and insisted that all record management guidance was followed, adding that thousands of documents have been sent to the probe. “All ministers and civil servants, including the National Clinical Director (NCD) Jason Leitch, have been co-operating fully with the COVID-19 inquiries since their establishment,” she said.

“This includes providing any requested material that we hold,” she said in a statement released on Friday. “While it is not the culture within Scottish Government to use WhatsApp for decision-making, our records management policy states clearly that government decisions, however they are made, should be recorded in the official record.” headtopics.com

“The UK Inquiry has subsequently asked for WhatsApp messages relating to logistics and day-to-day communication, which of course we are working to provide,” she said.“We look forward to doing so and, within that forum, helping the Inquiries to fully explore the decisions taken to handle the pandemic, and to identify the vital lessons to be learned for the future.”

We told how on Thursday the Scottish Government said it needs a “legal basis” to release certain electronic messages to the Covid-19 inquiry, after the issue dominatedJamie Dawson KC told the probe on Thursday morning the Scottish Government had been asked for “all communication” relating to decisions made during the pandemic, such as informal messages on WhatsApp and other text-based programs. headtopics.com

Read more:

SunScotNational »

Jason Leitch 'deleted' pandemic WhatsApps say reportsSCOTLAND’S clinical director deleted electronic messages he sent during the pandemic, according to reports. Read more ⮕

Jason Leitch 'deleted WhatsApp messages' during Covid-19 pandemicThe Scottish government said it had been asked by the UK Covid-19 inquiry to provide all material related to decision-making. Read more ⮕

Covid Inquiry Has 'Disgusting Misogynistic' WhatsApps From Boris Johnson's No.10Ned Simons is politics news editor for HuffPost UK based in London. He can be reached by email at ned.simonshuffpost.com or on Twitter nedsimons. Read more ⮕

Johnson and Cummings sent 'disgusting and misogynistic' WhatsApps during COVID pandemic, ex-chancellor claimsFormer chancellor George Osborne has hinted at what he claims is to come in the COVID inquiry next week. It comes as the Scottish government is embroiled in a row over the whereabouts of key WhatsApp messages. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf rejects Douglas Ross 'secrecy' claim over Covid WhatsAppsTHE First Minister has rejected Douglas Ross’s claim that the Scottish Government is being “secretive” and is refusing to hand over Whatsapp… Read more ⮕

Scottish Government to be forced to hand over Covid Whatsapps to inquiryThe Scottish Government is to be forced to hand over pandemic WhatsApp messages after it was accused of withholding them from the UK Covid inquiry. Read more ⮕