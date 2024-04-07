Minister to Name and Shame Public Bodies Spending Millions on Union Duties

A MINISTER plans to name and shame public bodies spending millions in taxpayers’ cash paying staff to do union duties . Esther McVey will write to the 21 worst council offenders demanding they slash their spending on what is known as ' facility time '. It forked out a whopping £1.8million on facility time in 2022-2023, according to official figures. Minister s have reduced the level of facility time in the Civil Service from 0.26 per cent of total pay bill costs in 2012 to 0.05 per cent in 2024.

Ms McVey will target councils spending 0.2 per cent or more of total pay bill costs on trade union time and demand they redirect resources to frontline ­services. 'But for too long in the public sector, trade unions have received taxpayer funding that is poor value for money and inadequately controlled.

