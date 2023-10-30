Minister Slams 'Horrific' Rise In Anti-Semitism In UK Since Israel-Hamas War Began

airport was stormed by a mob looking for Jewish people after a flight landed in Tel Aviv over the weekend.He said: “It’s horrific. It’s scary. It’s frightening for Jewish people in England at the moment.”

He touched on some of the chants heard across the marches such as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, and chants of “jihad”, both of which have been criticised for being anti-semitic. The minister continued: “It is frightening when you hear those chants, when you hear about armies going to war, when you hear cries of jihad every week in central London.”Halfon added: “I get messages from the Jewish Chaplaincy Service in higher education that Jewish students are having Palestinian flags draped over their cars or doors knocked on of the Jewish chaplain with people knocking on doors saying, ‘We know where you live’.

“It is not a great time for those of the Jewish faith,” Halfon continued. “I’m glad that the government is doing everything possible to support the Jewish community.”He noted: “What happened on October 7th was the worst ever attack against Jews since the Holocaust. headtopics.com

“We always say never again, and yet it’s happened again. And so Israel has to do everything possible to ensure that Hamas is obliterated not just for Israel, but for the well-being and of the Palestinian people as well.”He added, “I would be very worried”, as Jewish children are being attacked on the way to school.

He continued: “In 21st Century Britain, Jews are worried about wearing a kippah or a Star of David, and worried about being spat at on their way to work or way to school, or their restaurants smashed, or being attacked on campus in one way or another.” headtopics.com

